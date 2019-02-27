Neil Warnock Insists 'Two or Three' Cardiff Players Let Him Down During Defeat to Everton

Neil Warnock has conceded that Cardiff were well below par during their 0-3 defeat to Everton on Tuesday night and insisted that a number of his players let him down.

A brace from Gylfi Sigurdsson and a late strike from Dominic Calvert-Lewin did the damage, condemning Cardiff to a second consecutive defeat at home - denting their survival prospects in the process.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Following the defeat, Warnock articulated his frustration with Cardiff's performance, claiming to be particularity disappointed by a few specific individuals.





"It's one of those where we're disappointed, but we can't keep feeling sorry for ourselves," he said, as quoted by Wales Online.

"We're running out of games. We've got to try and put pressure on the other teams by getting a couple of good results.

"Two of three lads let me down tonight - and I won't have that."

Despite the result, Warnock was quick to look ahead to the Bluebirds' trip to face Wolves on Saturday, and challenged his players to show as much commitment to the cause as possible.

"We'll feel sorry for ourselves tonight, but we've been written off that many times since I've been here," he added. "And we've got to show what we're made of.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

"I don't want anyone who's not in the trenches with me on Saturday. We've got to stand up and be counted now. That goes for everyone.

"Football can change so quickly. We'll probably be in the bottom three tomorrow now when Southampton play Fulham, but we've got ten games to try and get adequate points. To have a chance at this stage with ten games to go, we'd have snapped your hands off."