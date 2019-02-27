Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits Man Utd Injuries Are 'Probably Linked' to His Physical Demands

Manchester United caretaker manager has admitted that the increased workload he demands of players is 'probably linked' to the spate of injuries in the squad, although he has also insisted that such demands come with the territory of playing for the club.

Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic have all suffered injuries this month and will be missing when United face Crystal Palace on Wednesday night. Marcus Rashford also remains a doubt for the game.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"It's probably linked, yes," Solskjaer is quoted as saying by BBC Sport when quizzed by the media over the potential connection between increased sprints and the build up of injuries.

That BBC report notes that average sprints per game have gone up by 10 under Solskjaer, from 98.6 to 108.6, with the team's previous number under Jose Mourinho coming in as one of the lowest in the Premier League and a great source of frustration for fans.

Solskjaer has brought back the 'United way' since arriving in December, asking players to sprint more and creating a dynamic team that is lethal on the counter attack.

Had he not made those changes, the chances are that United would not have climbed the table as they have, leaving Solskjaer seemingly with little regret over the sudden injury problems.

"When do you make the change? Do you wait until pre-season and think you will change results by not asking them to run. Or do we start now and show them what the demands of intensity are and how we want to play?" he answered back at his press conference.

"You have seen what I have chosen. We need to play as a Manchester United team. If you want to be a part of Manchester United, it's a survival of the fittest isn't it?"

The more United players and their bodies get used to Solskjaer's sprinting demands, surely the less these injuries will occur as the 'no-run' days of Mourinho get left further and further behind.