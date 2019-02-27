Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Calls on Romelu Lukaku & Alexis Sanchez to Step Up Amid Injury Crisis

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has demanded that Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sánchez have to improve their performances immediately following Sunday's injury crisis.

Players were dropping like flies throughout the first half against Liverpool at Old Trafford, where Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and even Mata's replacement Jesse Lingard were all forced off before the break.

They join the likes of Phil Jones, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian and youth team star Mason Greenwood on the treatment table.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Manager Solskjaer believes that now is the time for both Lukaku and Alexis, two of José Mourinho's signings, to make their mark on the first team and force their way into his long-term plans at Old Trafford.

"It’s a chance for them to play to their potential,” Solskjaer said ahead of their match against Crystal Palace, quoted by the Standard. "Reputation is one thing, the potential is high, because the two of them are good mates.

"They link up well together so this might be a chance for them two together to find some form and give us a selection headache for when everyone gets fit again."

Belgium international Lukaku is currently undergoing a programme to lose extra muscle that he put on last summer, something that Solskjaer believes will help him adapt to Manchester United's new style.

For all his muscle and build why does Lukaku find it so hard to win a duel ? — S'c'hailes'c'h (@shailesh_gs) February 24, 2019

"We ask our forwards, strikers to work at a higher intensity, to run in behind, but that’s what he likes, so I’m sure he’ll be fine," he added. "Muscle is not so difficult to get rid of. He’s lean, but he’s muscly. We’ll get him in the box and score us goals, that’ll be his job."