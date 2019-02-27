Clasico rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona play the first of two meetings in four days when they duel for a place in the Copa del Rey final at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

The teams played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg earlier this month, and they'll sandwich this meeting in with a league clash on Saturday, which will also take place in the Spanish capital.

But before then, there's the matter of deciding which of the two powerhouses will reach the final. Barcelona is vying for a fifth straight title and a 31st all-time, looking to add to its record. Real Madrid has struggled in recent Copa del Rey play, failing to reach the final since winning it all in 2013-14. Los Blancos have won 19 titles, trailing Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao (23) but have finished as runner-up a record 20 times.

Fresh off his hat trick vs. Sevilla, Lionel Messi is available from the start for Ernesto Valverde's side after coming off the bench for the final half hour of the first leg while making his return from a minor injury. For Real Madrid, Gareth Bale and Marcelo begin on the bench, while Isco has been omitted completely as Santiago Solari goes to his preferred players.

The opening five minutes felt like more of a sparring match, with Real Madrid having the better of the ball and Barcelona being uncharacteristically sloppy with it, with Ousmane Dembele guilty of a couple of early giveaways.

Messi was at the center of Barcelona's first foray forward, breezing down the center of the park before sending it wide left to Dembele. The French international's cross picked out Luis Suarez by the far post, and he centered for Sergi Roberto, only for his near post run to be marked and the pass put out for a corner by Sergio Reguilon in the eighth minute.

Real Madrid rising star Vinicius was caught in the middle of a close call in the 14th minute, when he appeared to go down in the box under pressure from Nelson Semedo. Referee Jose Sanchez wasted little time in calling on Vinicius to get up, though, waving play on and denying Real Madrid's wish for a penalty. Vinicius nearly took matters into his own hands minutes later, getting free for a 16-yard shot only to blast it over the goal.

big chance for #Vinicius to score for #Madrid v #Barcelona he's looking sharp Madrid very up for this tonight pic.twitter.com/lEe2eHwI7N — Real Madrid Podcast (@PodcastMadrid) February 27, 2019

Barcelona survived going down a goal in the 23rd minute. Vinicius, again, was the catalyst, sending Karim Benzema down the left while taking off for the center of the box. Jordi Alba failed to properly clear Benzema's return pass, with the ball falling for Vinicius, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen raced off his line to cut off the angle and make the save.

Vinicius and Benzema both had chances to fire Real Madrid into the lead in the 37th minute, too. Casemiro won the ball off Gerard Pique and sprung Vinicius down the center, but his own costly touch took gave Clement Lenglet enough time to come up with a recovery tackle to block the shot. The Brazilian was able to come up with the loose ball and cross for Benzema, but he fired right at ter Stegen with his open chance.

A minute later, Vinicius had yet another opportunity. Reguilon crossed for him in the center of the box, and he had to pull back to try and volley it home, only able to curl it over the crossbar.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates):

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The winner will play either Valencia or Real Betis in the final. They played to a 2-2 draw in their first leg and complete their matchup on Thursday.