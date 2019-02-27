The fourth edition of the SheBelieves Cup will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 27, as England and Brazil kick off the international women's soccer tournament at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa.

The United States will host the tournament, playing at venues in Chester, Nashville and Tampa. Brazil, England and Japan will compete alongside the United States. The U.S. women won the tournament in 2016 and 2018, sandwiching France's victory in 2017. All four teams are in the top 10 in FIFA's world ranking, and all will be competing at this summer's Women's World Cup in France.

Check out the 2019 SheBelieves Cup schedule below, complete with times, streaming options and television schedule.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

England vs. Brazil

Time and Location: 4 p.m. ET, Talen Energy Stadium, Chester, Pa.

TV and Stream: ussoccer.com

United States vs. Japan

Time and Location: 7 p.m. ET, Talen Energy Stadium, Chester, Pa.

TV and Stream: Fox Sports 1, Fubo TV

Saturday, March 2

Brazil vs. Japan

Time and Location: 1 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV and Stream: ussoccer.com

United States vs. England

Time and Location: 3:30 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV and Stream: FOX, Fubo TV

Tuesday, March 5

Japan vs. England

Time and Location: 5:15 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

TV and Stream: ussoccer.com

United States vs. Brazil

Time and Location: 8 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

TV and Stream: Fox Sports 1, Fubo TV

