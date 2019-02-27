SheBelieves: Danielle Carter Discusses Being 'More Than a Footballer' and World Cup Injury Heartache

Ever since I was seven years old, I was there, in the playground, ruining my school shoes with all the boys playing football with a tennis ball. I played football whenever I could, Saturdays, Sundays, during school, after school. Half an hour was all I ever needed.

I never thought, ‘I’m going to play football. I want to earn loads of money.’ I just loved it. I just wanted to be a footballer because of my passion, the same as previous generations of female players. For those players, it wasn’t the case that they could be solely a professional footballer and earn a big wage. They were always ‘footballers and’ - footballer and a physio, or maybe a footballer and an accountant.

Even though I knew I wanted to play football I didn’t know I was going to be professional. My mum always stressed to me, ‘you’ve got to have a backup!’ So I always took my education seriously...I’m always studying.

The generation of players before mine were in a similar position, they had to really think about their careers. Jane Ludlow was a physio, a coach and did loads on the side, whilst also playing for Arsenal. Players now are now seeing what it means to reap the benefits of those who played before.

Young players are coming into to into an environment where you might have an agent, a boot deal, free clothes and training kit. It’s not wrong that this is becoming the case, but it has always been instilled in me that I shouldn’t think of football as something I could live off for the rest of my life. My generation of players are lucky because we can learn from the older girls to keep a straight head and to be humble with what’s coming.

The truth is, we get so much free time as footballers. Male and female footballers. People think we don’t, but we do. We can do so much more than what we’re doing.