Vincent Janssen to End Spurs Nightmare This Summer as Mauricio Pochettino Plans Future Without Him

Out-of-favour Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen looks set to end his nightmare spell with the club as Mauricio Pochettino lays out his future plans for the club without him.

Janssen joined Spurs from AZ Alkmaar in 2016 for almost £20m, but he has gone on to make just 39 appearances for the club in two and a half years, notching six goals and four assists.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

After a difficult first season, the Dutchman joined Fenerbahce on loan for the 2017/18 campaign. While he managed five goals and four assists in 18 appearances for the Turkish side, his progress was curtailed by an ankle injury.

Another foot injury followed that summer, preventing him from making any switch in the transfer window, but according to Calciomercato, 2019 will finally be the year that Janssen departs north London for good.

That injury left him out of the squad for the remainder of the calendar year, but though he has now returned to full fitness, he is yet to feature for the first team even with Harry Kane's injury earlier this year.

It is understood that this is because Pochettino and the club have already made the decision to sell him this summer, pushing the Argentine to opt for players he knows will be part of his future plans for Spurs.

Kane, who has notched 21 goals and six assists this term even with his spell on the sidelines, returned to the lineup last weekend against Burnley. But, despite providing a goal, he couldn't stop his side from slumping to a 2-1 defeat at Turf Moor.

He will be looking to remedy this loss with a return to winning ways against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.

