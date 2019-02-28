10 Premier League Teams With the Best End of Season Records Since 2008/09

With just ten matches remaining for most Premier League sides, it really is crunch time. Many clubs find themselves needing as many points as possible in order to make this season a success.

Whether that's to secure the Premier League title, Champions League qualification or even avoid relegation, all 20 sides will be looking to step their game up as the season nears its climax.

Since the 2008/09 season, stats from Opta prove it is Chelsea who boast the best points-per-game record in the final ten games of the season, earning an impressive 202 points from their 100 matches.

Their average of 2.02 points per match will certainly give them confidence as they face a battle for a top-four finish this year.

The Blues are closely followed by defending champions Manchester City, whose tally of 201 points sees them average 2.01 points per match. Their tally is 19 higher than title challengers Liverpool, and City fans would certainly like to see Pep Guardiola's side continue this record over the coming months.

Liverpool's record of 182 points from 100 games sees them averaging 1.81 points per match, but Jurgen Klopp will be expecting better from his side as they seek to end their 29-year wait for a league title.

Perhaps surprisingly, Crystal Palace find themselves in the top ten, averaging a more than respectable 1.50 points per game, having taken 75 points from their 50 end of season matches in the Premier League. With just six points separating the Eagles and the relegation zone, Roy Hodgson will have confidence in his team's ability to handle the pressure.

Rounding out the top ten are fellow strugglers Southampton. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side currently sit 18th in the Premier League and still have plenty of work to do if they are to survive. However, with an average of 1.43 points from their 60 matches, the Saints have proven that they have enough to survive.

