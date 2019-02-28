Andy King Ruled Out for Rest of the Season After 'Freak Injury' With Derby County

Derby County loanee Andy King has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a "freak injury" against Nottingham Forrest on Monday.

The Rams suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Martin O'Neill's men when King's former Leicester City teammate Yohan Benalouane found himself unmarked at the back post to score inside the opening two minutes at the City Ground.

King was forced off the pitch shortly after half time and was replaced by Bradley Johnson.

It has since been confirmed that the 30-year-old midfielder is likely to miss the rest of the season as a result of his injury, becoming the latest in a long list of Derby County players to be sidelined.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

"He’s got a bad ankle injury and is going to see a surgeon," manager Frank Lampard said on Thursday, quoted by the Derby Telegraph. "He was going to be important for us but has got a freak injury.

"It doesn’t rain but it pours."

King only made four appearances for Derby County since arriving on loan in the January transfer window before picking up his injury earlier this week.

Before arriving at Pride Park, King had made just one senior appearance for parent club Leicester City this season in a FA Cup defeat to League Two side Newport County.

BREAKING: @dcfcofficial midfielder Andy King ruled out for rest of season with ankle injury. #SSN

Read more: https://t.co/LTYIO7GTxF — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 28, 2019

King was part of Leicester's title-winning side back in 2016 and he made 25 appearances that season. He made another 32 the following year but then fell out of favour under Claude Puel, eventually being sent to Swansea City on loan.

The midfielder's most recent loan move to Derby County was supposed to help get some first team minutes in the club's push for promotion this season, but King will now miss out on their hopes of finishing in the play-off places.