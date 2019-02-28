Burnley vs Crystal Palace Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Burnley will welcome Crystal Palace to Turf Moor this Saturday in what is expected to be a close encounter, with both teams level on points in the standings.

Burnley were unable to maintain their seven-game unbeaten run when they came up against Newcastle on Tuesday, losing 2-0. Sean Dyche will depend on his side's home form as their main advantage, seeing as they have not lost at home in four consecutive matches.

The Eagles' last away game was highly impressive, getting a 4-1 win over Leicester. Palace have been good on their travels, only losing once in their last four away games. Roy Hodgson's men will certainly be a threat on the attack and will look to add to their 22 goals away from home this campaign.

Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Saturday 2 March What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 GMT Where Is it Played? Turf Moor TV Channel/Live Stream N/A Referee? Craig Pawson

Team News





The Clarets will be missing Jonathan Walters, Aaron Lennon and Steven Defour who have still not recovered from their respective injuries. Ashley Westwood is a doubt for the game after he picked up an illness, but could feature at some point in the game.

Palace will have to do without injured trio Julian Speroni, Pape Souare and Connor Wickham who will all be unavailable for the clash. The Eagles fans however will be hoping the talented Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be fit enough to start the game, while defender Mamadou Sakho is also a doubt for the fixture.

Predicted Lineups





Burnley Heaton; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Hendrick, Cork, Brady; Barnes, Wood. Palace Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Kelly, Van Aanholt; Milivojevic, McArthur, Schlupp; Townsend, Batshuayi, Zaha.

Head to Head Record





In the 46 fixtures between the two clubs, Burnley have the advantage with a total of 18 wins to their name. Palace have recorded eleven wins against the Clarets with the remaining 17 clashes ending in both sides sharing the spoils.

Hodgson's side were 2-0 victors over Burnley in their most recent encounter back in December. Palace have won the last two clashes between the sides and will hope that another win is on the cards at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Recent Form





Burnley have only lost once in their last five fixtures, winning two and drawing two. Dyche's men picked up an impressive draw away to Manchester United and beat title challengers Tottenham Hotspur at home.

Palace are also on a good run of form, only tasting defeat once in their last five games in their most recent outing against Manchester United. Before that loss, the Eagles won three out of four Premier League matches, scoring nine times and conceding only twice.

Here's how each side has fared in their last five encounters:

Burnley Crystal Palace Newcastle 2-0 Burnley (26/02) Palace 1-3 Man United (27/02) Burnley 2-1 Tottenham (23/02) Leicester 1-4 Palace (23/02) Brighton 1-3 Burnley (09/02) Doncaster 0-2 Palace (17/02) Burnley 1-1 Southampton (02/02) Palace 1-1 West Ham (09/02) Man United 2-2 Burnley (29/01) Palace 2-0 Fulham (02/02)

Prediction

Comparing Burnley's home form and Palace's away form, it is difficult to decide who the winner might be.

Burnley will look to show their defensive abilities and keep Zaha and co away from their goal throughout the game. Palace will need to be strong in the air as the Clarets will be putting long balls into the box as much as they can.





A win for either side could see them out of the relegation battle, but a loss could see them right in the stick of things.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Crystal Palace