Ernesto Valverde Admits Barcelona Were 'Not Well-Rounded' in Copa del Rey Clásico Win

By 90Min
February 28, 2019

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has admitted that his team did not put together a 'well-rounded game' as they won 3-0 against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night to book a place in a sixth consecutive Copa del Rey final.

Two goals from Luis Suarez and an own goal from Raphael Varane were the difference on the night after the first leg of the semi final tie had ended in a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou.

The hosts actually created more chances, with Suarez scoring Barça's only two shots on target.

"They were better in the first half and we lacked offensive intent which we can't do in the game," Valverde was quoted as saying by Marca as he reflected on the performance.

"We lost the ball in bad areas and it could have cost us a goal. It was not a well-rounded game from us, I have to admit. We scored three goals but didn't have many chances. Other times, it is the other way around," he added.

"Football can be random like that sometimes. In the Champions League [against Lyon] we had 25 shots and didn't score; people said we were in crisis."

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Barça will be back at the Bernabeu on Saturday for a second Clásico in quick succession when the two giants of Spanish football meet again in La Liga.

The Catalans have a seven point lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of table and are eight points ahead of Real. Victory would extend the gap over their fierce rivals to 11 should they win again, all but knocking the European champions out of the title race with 10 games left to play.

