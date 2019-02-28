Granit Xhaka Expected to Return for Arsenal's Clash With Spurs After Missing Bournemouth Win

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is expected to make his return to the squad for their trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday after being rested for his side's 5-1 victory over Bournemouth on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old midfielder has featured on 28 occasions in all competitions for the Gunners this season, showing outstanding versatility by playing in a number of different roles for the club including full-back and centre-back.

A surprise omission from the match-day squad for the visit of the Cherries led to supporters questioning whether he had picked up an injury after recently missing Premier League games against Huddersfield Town and Manchester City.

However, speaking in his post-match press conference as quoted by the Metro, Arsenal manager Unai Emery provided an update on Xhaka: "He's okay. Today he was rested."

The Switzerland international has enjoyed arguably his best campaign for the Gunners since joining the club from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach for £30m in 2016, developing a fruitful midfield partnership alongside Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.

Whereas Xhaka will almost certainly return at the weekend, teammate Sead Kolasinac is a major doubt for the north London derby after limping off after 57 minutes against Bournemouth.

Referring to the Bosnian's injury, Emery added: "Kolasinac has been having a problem in his muscular and sometimes he's telling us to rest some matches, some minutes.

"The first half he finished it well but in the dressing room he said he can continue but he was also feeling some pain. Can continue, but I prefer to change him for rest and also he played Sunday with a big intensity and today we can do the change and carry on with another player."

Central defender Laurent Koscielny is expected to feature against Spurs despite picking up a slight knock on Wednesday yet Hector Bellerin and Danny Welbeck will not be involved as both players continue their recovery from long-term injuries.



A victory for Arsenal at Wembley Stadium over the Lilywhites could see them consolidate fourth position in the Premier League whilst also moving within one point of their arch-rivals.

