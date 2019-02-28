Jamie Carragher Spotted Celebrating Sadio Mane's Backheel Against Watford in Brilliant Fashion

February 28, 2019

Jamie Carragher's passionate celebration for Sadio Mane's sublime goal against Watford on Wednesday will be loved by every Liverpool supporter out there. 

The former Reds defender was overjoyed with Liverpool's rampant display as they put five past Watford without reply. 

The pundit was particularly delighted with the cheeky finish from Liverpool winger Mane who calmly back-heeled the ball past Ben Foster in an effort that required a large amount of composure. 

The Liverpool Echo show the Sky Sports pundit celebrating Mane's cheeky finish by banging his hands on the advertisement board while celebrating with his son, James. Carragher has not lost his passion for his club and evidently enjoyed every minute of their display in their midweek Premier League action.

The 41-year-old spent his entire playing career with the Merseyside club, a total of 17 years. The passion and charisma he showed up in the stands at Anfield was a glimpse of how the former defender used to be on the pitch, which fans of the club cannot help but cherish. 

The former England international made a whopping 737 appearances for Liverpool. Carragher, along with every other Reds fan, will be watching each game with extreme nervousness as his side pushes to win the Premier League for the first time in their history.

The win over Watford allowed Klopp's men to move one point clear of second placed Manchester City as the race for the title hots up in spectacular fashion. Liverpool cannot afford to slip up now and will treat every remaining game like a cup final.

