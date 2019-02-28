Javi Gracia Admits Watford Found it 'Difficult to Compete' With Liverpool in 5-0 Thrashing

Watford manager Javi Gracia admitted Liverpool deserved their win after they thrashed the Hornets 5-0 at Anfield on Wednesday night.

In a game that the hosts dominated throughout, a pair of braces from Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk, as well as a Divock Origi strike, helped secure all three points for Jurgen Klopp's title-chasers; thus ending Watford's run of three successive wins in all competitions.

Speaking after the game, Gracia acknowledged his side were second best over the course of the contest, as the Spaniard suffered another 5-0 defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's side, having lost by the same scoreline on their last visit to Liverpool's home in March 2018.

As quoted by Sky Sports, Gracia said: "Before the game, we knew it would a very demanding game.





"After we conceded one early goal, then it was very difficult for us to compete. We tried, in some moments we created some chances but they dominated the game, they created more chances.

FULL-TIME Liverpool 5-0 Watford



The Reds retain top spot with a five-star performance featuring goals from Mane (2), Origi and Van Dijk (2)#LIVWAT pic.twitter.com/VszTrWZB4s — Premier League (@premierleague) February 27, 2019

"They played really well and they deserve the victory that they got."





The result sees Watford fall one place to eighth in the Premier League, as their heavy defeat moves them behind Wolves due to their now inferior goal difference.

Next for the Hornets is a home game against Leicester City, in what will be Brendan Rodgers' first game in charge of the Foxes. Gracia has called for his side to now divert their attention to the fixture at Vicarage Road this Sunday.

He added: "The only thing I can say about my players is that I have big confidence in them. We are keeping a good level in all our performances. We knew [Liverpool] would be tough but we will look to the next game."