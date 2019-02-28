Pochettino: Chelsea Loss Makes it 'Impossible' for Tottenham to Win EPL Title

Mauricio Pochettino waves the white flag on Tottenham's Premier League title hopes.

By 90Min
February 28, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that it is now 'impossible' for his team to mount a Premier League title challenge after being beaten by Chelsea on Wednesday night, a second defeat in an as many games for the north Londoners.

With both Liverpool and Manchester City winning, the loss leaves Spurs nine points adrift of the top of the table with only 10 games of the season now left to play.

A goal from Pedro early in the second half gave Chelsea the lead, while Kieran Trippier's own goal in the closing stages sealed Tottenham's fate at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs failed to get anything going at the other end, in what was the first Premier League game of Pochettino's reign in which the team was unable to muster a single shot on target.

"We made mistakes and lost the game, that is why we are disappointed," the Argentine coach told BBC Match of the Day after the final whistle.

"Chelsea had one shot on target and one goal and we didn't shoot - it's difficult that way to win and we weren't solid enough. In the small details the result was decided for Chelsea," he added.

"The competition will put us in our place. It's a 10-month competition, not just three or four months. After Burnley I said it was difficult, and tonight makes it impossible to fight Man City and Liverpool. Only they can win the league - we must fight to win games and to be fair."

The next challenge for Spurs is picking themselves up in time for the visit of Arsenal in a highly anticipated north London derby in Saturday's early kickoff. With the title race already out of reach, a third straight defeat could be disastrous as it would move the Gunners just one point behind and suck Pochettino's team into the fight just to finish in the top four.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message