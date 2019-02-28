Pedro Insist Chelsea Players 'Respect' Maurizio Sarri After Kepa Is Dropped to Bench for Spurs Win

By 90Min
February 28, 2019

Chelsea forward Pedro has said the dressing room remains behind Maurizio Sarri, and respect his decision to drop first choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after the incident surrounding his substitution in the EFL Cup final. 

The £70m signing went down injured in the dying stages of extra-time, with the score tied at 0-0, but defied Sarri in his refusal to be substituted, leaving his manager visibly incensed.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

He was then dropped to the bench for 37-year-old Willy Caballero for the 2-0 win over Tottenham, with Sarri saying after the match that the matter has been resolved with minimal fuss.

 

Those are sentiments echoed by Pedro, who told ESPN: "We have always been with Sarri. We have always talked about all the problems we have had.

"He had to make a decision. He has done that and we simply respect him because we always respect all the managers.

"We have all talked to each other in the dressing room. We've also talked to Willy and we've talked to the coach. The truth is that we have solved all the problems and I think it has been a small incident rather than a serious problem."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

He concluded: "It always serves to learn. We are with Kepa, with Willy and with the manager. This is the path that we have to follow. Now we need to get ready very well for the match against Fulham because it is another final."

Chelsea travel to Fulham on Sunday, looking to close the three point gap that has opened between them and rivals Arsenal in fourth.

