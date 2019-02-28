Sadio Mane Discusses New Liverpool Role and 'Adventurous' Back Heel Strike Against Watford

February 28, 2019

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has said he is prepared to continue playing as a central striker for the good of the team, after scoring the opening two goals in the 5-0 rout of Watford on Wednesday.

With Roberto Firmino sidelined due to an injury sustained against Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp caught many by surprise when he reshuffled his front three to feature Divock Origi on the left-wing and Mane through the middle, and it proved to be a masterstroke when the Senegalese attacker scored a brace in the opening 20 minutes.

While his first goal was a clinical header, his second strike made the headlines, as he initially mis-controlled a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross before somehow lobbing Ben Foster with a back-heel from inside the area.

When asked by Liverpoolfc.com if it was one of the most adventurous goals he'd ever scored, Mane said: "It's one of them, yes.

“Trent made a very good cross and I was in the box, I was a lucky boy and I scored.

“But the most important thing is the three points and we got it, so I’m happy.

“It was my first time since I came to Liverpool I played centrally. I always said I’m here for the team, so I try to play any position the coach asks me to play to help the team."

Of the game itself, the 27-year-old said Liverpool's fast start helped them to a deserved win, which breeds confidence going into Sunday's all-important Merseyside derby with Everton

“We started fast in the game, we moved quickly with and without the ball and created many chances. We scored five goals and we deserved the win.

“The team was fantastic, everybody played well. It was the key. The win gives us more confidence.

“We know playing against Everton is never easy. But we are a great team and we are used to playing this kind of game. We’re going to go there and try to do everything to win there.”

