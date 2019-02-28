The Stat That Proves Arsenal are in the Driving Seat in Champions League Qualification Race

By 90Min
February 28, 2019

Arsenal are just 10 games away from securing their first top four finish since in the 2015/16 season, where manager Arsène Wenger guided them to a second place finish behind only Leicester City.

While automatic qualification might prove to be difficult this season - they will go one point behind Tottenham if they win the north London derby on Saturday - the Gunners' new regime are on the cusp of reaching Europe's elite competition once again.

There are still cracks at the Emirates, something which is highlighted best by their goals conceded tally this season. They've got the highest tally out of any other top six side and are on the same number as a relegation-threatened Crystal Palace.

But the key to Arsenal's relative success this season lays with their form in north London, and Opta stats show that a run of 12 games undefeated at Emirates Stadium has put them ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for fourth.


As if that record wasn't good enough, Unai Emery's side have actually won their last eight consecutive home matches in the Premier League, including against the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and seventh place Watford.

Their opening day defeat to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City remains their only loss on home soil this season, and they've only dropped points in two more games at Emirates Stadium - in back-to-back draws against Liverpool and Wolves at the start of November.

They've only failed to win one home game in the Europa League too, but their form domestically will be tested to its fullest at the start of March as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United are next in line for a trip to north London.

