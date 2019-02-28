Unai Emery Reveals What Arsenal's 'Big Motivation' Is Ahead of Crucial North London Derby

By 90Min
February 28, 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said keeping pace with rivals Tottenham in the league table is a serious motivation for his side, as they gear up for the short trip to Wembley to face their North London rivals on Saturday. 

A victory for Emery's men at the weekend will cut the gap between the two to just one point after Arsenal's back to back league wins moved them into fourth place; while back to back league defeats for Spurs has led to the collapse of their title challenge. 

And given the ten-point chasm that existed between the sides less than a week ago, Emery admitted before their resounding 5-1 victory over Bournemouth that the chance to put the pressure on their rivals is one his side can't afford to pass up. 

"It's a big motivation, but we were speaking to the players about it," Emery told Sky Sports. "We need to take the opportunity today, and after that we can have a great opportunity on Saturday. 

"They are still ahead of us in the table, and it's difficult to win there, but it's a good test."

Arsenal are flying at present, with three wins on the bounce in all competitions, and the 5-1 win over Bournemouth on Wednesday signalled a return to their attacking best. 

Five different goalscorers - including the returning Mesut Ozil - means Emery now has a selection dilemma on his hands ahead of one of the biggest matches of his debut season. 

"I'm going to watch the match back, and Tottenham's, and after that I will decide our game plan for Saturday with every player," he added. 

"We need the players in the first 11 and on the bench, and a big commitment between every player to help us.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"If we can play with a big performance, I want every player to help us once we make these decisions."

