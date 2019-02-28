Video: Lifelong Everton Fan Sent to East Africa’s Greatest Rivalry

A lifelong Everton fan and community volunteer was sent to East Africa’s biggest footballing rivalry between Kenyan sides A.F.C. Leopards and Gor Mahia as part of a two-part series ahead of the Merseyside derby this weekend.

The two teams, which are based in Kenya's capital Nairobi, are two of the biggest clubs in the country and between them have won their domestic league title 29 times - Gor Mahia edges the honours list with 16.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Almost 51 years on from their first ever meeting, Everton's partner SportPesa sent fan Steve Ely to watch the Nairobi Derby as part of a video series ahead of the Toffees' match against their own bitter rivals Liverpool this weekend.

In part two of their series titled Derby Days, which looks to celebrate the shared passion and vibrancy of great footballing rivalries regardless of their cultural differences, Gor Mahia fan Tony Owori will visit Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

In the first instalment of Derby Days, Everton fan Steve Ely spend the day leading up to kick off as a Gor Mahia supporter - eating at tradition pre-match restaurants, making the walk to the stadium and, most importantly, wearing the club's colours.