Ayoze Perez Encourages Newcastle to Make Strike Partner's Loan Deal Permanent This Summer

Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez has insisted his side sign strike partner Salomon Rondon on a permanent basis once the his loan deal finishes this summer.

The pair have led Rafa Benitez's attack this season, linking up well and scoring 11 goals between them. However, Rondon is due to leave St James' Park at the end of the campaign, having only joined on loan on transfer deadline day in August. Perez is has admitted that he is eager to see his fellow frontman stay though, urging the club to make the move permanent.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Speaking to The Chronicle, Perez stated: "I would like him to stay, definitely. He is a great player and makes the players around him even better. He is doing a great job and scoring a lot of goals.





"Salomon helps us a lot. I want him to stay but it is something to think about at the end of the season. In terms of what is going on now, we have to keep going in the same direction, Salomon scoring goals and me trying to assist or score. We are trying to link up as much as we could with Almiron, Salomon and me."

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Rondon has become a hugely influential figure since making the switch to the north-east, drawing considerable praise from pundits and fans, alike. His finishing skills and ability to bring others in to play have both been well noted.





The West Bromwich Albion loanee has netted several important goals for his side, including the opener in last week's crucial victory over relegation rivals Huddersfield Town.





It is unsurprising that Perez hopes to see his teammate back at St James' Park next season given the understanding the two players have. They dovetail perfectly, and have been terrorising opposing defences in the Premier League of late.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Newcastle's attacking options were bolstered by the January signing of Miguel Almiron for a club-record fee.