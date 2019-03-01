Brendan Rodgers Explains Why He Decided to Leave Celtic & What His Leicester Aims Are

New Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed why he decided to leave former club Celtic to join the Foxes, explaining it was a choice that he made with his head - his heart wanted to stay - in search of a footballing challenge.

Rodgers guided Celtic to two domestic trebles in his first two seasons in Scotland, adding a seventh trophy in the shape of another Scottish League Cup earlier this campaign. But he was heavily criticised by Bhoys fans for accepting Leicester's offer to return to England.

Brendan Rodgers on the Celtic fans’ banner aimed at him. pic.twitter.com/CCIEsQ0HJE — Focus on Celtic (@FocusOnCeltic) March 1, 2019

A banner unfurled at Celtic's first game post-Rodgers this week read, 'You traded immortality for mediocrity. Never a Celt, always a fraud'.

Many fans were seemingly angry over what has been perceived as a 'disrespectful' and 'selfish' decision by Rodgers to leave at a pivotal moment when an historic treble-treble is on the line.

Speaking at his first press conference as Leicester boss, Rodgers explained why he moved on.

"If I was making the decision with my heart, I’d be at Celtic for life."



Brendan Rodgers has been explaining reasons for swapping Glasgow for Leicester...#BTSportScore pic.twitter.com/Fa9595J1vr — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) March 1, 2019

"It was a very difficult decision. If I was making it with my heart, I would be at Celtic for life because it is an incredible club, one I have supported for my life," he said.

"You have to take the emotion out and after three years at Celtic, with the success we achieved, I felt it was time to move on and take the next challenge."

As for what he hopes to achieve now he has taken over a talented young squad at Leicester, Rodgers declared, "The expectancy here is to challenge for a European place and win a trophy."

"The expectancy here is to challenge for a European place and to win a trophy. That has to be the expectation."#WelcomeBrendan pic.twitter.com/jfK2impfCf — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 1, 2019

Rodgers watched on from the stands as Leicester beat Brighton in midweek to end a disastrous run that had seen the Foxes loses five of the last six league games under Puel. The new man's first game in charge is away at Watford, where he had his first managerial role, on Sunday.