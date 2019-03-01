Gareth Bale 'Living on Borrowed Time' as Real Madrid President Runs Out of Patience With Welshman

By 90Min
March 01, 2019

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has run out of patience with Gareth Bale after the Welshman's struggles this season, according to reports from Spain.

The former Tottenham star has been plagued by injuries throughout his Madrid career, and has this season failed to cement a first-team spot under new manager Santiago Solari.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

According to Spanish publication AS, Real president Perez had hoped Bale would step up and fill Cristiano Ronaldo's shoes after the latter's departure to Juventus, but that has failed to materialise.

The report adds that some of Perez's confidantes believe the 29-year-old is 'living on borrowed time' and that only an 'outstanding season' would be enough to save Bale's Real Madrid career. 

However, even if the Wales international was to pick up his form, AS claim the Madrid hierarchy have already made their decision and would be unlikely to change it.

Bale has come under fire from many of his own teammates in recent weeks, with the likes of Marcelo and Thibaut Courtois criticising the Welshman's lack of willingness to adapt to the Spanish lifestyle. 


After failing to sell the striker to Manchester United in 2017, AS further report that Perez is now 'anxious' to offload the star, and is hoping to secure offers in the region of €100m.

Despite a season blighted by injuries and a lack of starting time, Bale has registered seven goals in 20 La Liga appearances, and has struck a further three times in the Champions League.

