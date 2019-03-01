After pretty much securing its passage to the next round in the Concacaf Champions League with a first-leg 3-0 win against Toluca, Gerso and Krisztian Nemeth scored for Sporting KC as it cruised to a 2-0 win and officially booked its spot in the quarterfinals.

Gerso's goal was a beauty, as the winger used a great touch to take down a long ball in the box before going around a Toluca defender and nutmegging the goalkeeper for the first goal of the game in the eighth minute.

The ball: Precise

The touch: Pristine

The nutmeg for the goal: Perfect

Enjoy this one, SKC fans

(via @UnivisionSports) pic.twitter.com/QFQLF0Xjy9 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 1, 2019

Nemeth ended all hopes of an improbable comeback when he ran in on goal in the 61st minute, only to be appearing to be pulled down by Adrian Mora in the box. Mora was shown a straight red card and Nemeth put away the corresponding penalty to put Toluca away for good.

Toluca almost opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a powerful header that struck the underside of the crossbar, but the ball bounced outside of the goal and a Kansas City defender was able to get it away.

Sporting Kansas City will face Independiente—who knocked Toronto FC out of the CCL with a comprehensive 5-1 aggregate victory—in the quarterfinals on March 6