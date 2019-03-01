Liverpool Looking to Arsenal and Tottenham Target to Replace Joel Matip in the Summer

Liverpool are reported to be looking at Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter to boost their defensive options in the summer, should they decide to move Joel Matip on to pastures new.

Defensive injuries have plagued the Reds so far this season, with Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren and Trent Alexander-Arnold all suffering from injuries at one point or another, meaning Matip has often been the only available partner to mainstay Virgil van Dijk.

Even then, they have occasionally been forced to turn to midfielder Fabinho to fill in at the heart of the defence, and CalcioMercato report that a shake-up of Jurgen Klopp's central defensive options could be on the horizon as a potential remedy.

The claim is that Matip, who is fourth choice at the heart of defence when all options are fit, could be off in June, and replaced with the versatile Gladbach defender, who has also been known to fill in at right-back and defensive midfield.





Having briefly worked with Klopp at Dortmund between 2014 and the manager's departure for Liverpool in 2015, the two already have an established working relationship, but it's only since moving to Gladbach in 2017 that the 25-year-old has really come onto his game.

Save for an isolated injury that spanned the entirety of December, Ginter has been a crucial part of the Gladbach defence since coming in, making 20 appearances in all competitions this season, and has already been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham among a host of other clubs.

Should he head to Anfield in the summer, he would offer an upgrade on Matip, whose time on Merseyside has been riddled with struggles for both form and game-time.