Man Utd to Decide Future of Club Captain Antonio Valencia by the End of March

By 90Min
March 01, 2019

Manchester United are set to make a decision over the future of club captain Antonio Valencia at some point in March, with the Ecuadorian veteran currently on course to leave Old Trafford as a free agent this coming summer.

But United also hold an option to trigger a one-year extension in Valencia's deal that would see the 2011/12 Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award winner stay until 2020.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

According to a report from the Manchester Evening News, there is actually a deadline attached to that option and it expires this month. The club apparently refused to comment to the local newspaper over whether they plan to extend Valencia's contract or not.

Due to celebrate his 34th birthday in August, Valencia has been at United since 2009 when he arrived as a flying winger from Wigan. He has been the club's longest serving player since the retirement of Michael Carrick last season and inherited the captaincy over summer.

Yet Valencia's United career appears to be reaching it conclusion and he has already been widely tipped to leave rather than stay, not least because of ongoing fitness problems.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

He has only featured once in the Premier League since September - against Newcastle in early January - and a fresh injury setback has now ruled him out for another few weeks.

United recently handed fellow veteran full-back Ashley Young a new contract until 2020, while this week it has also been rumoured that the club is interested in Crystal Palace talent Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The existing presence of Diogo Dalot offers further promise at right-back.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Whether that and United's refusal to respond to the MEN over Valencia's future is in an indicator that he will in fact be leaving remains to be seen. But for now, at least, it seems likely.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message