Man Utd & PSG Slapped With Fines by UEFA Following Crowd Trouble in Champions League Tie

By 90Min
March 01, 2019

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been fined following several instances of crowd trouble during their Champions League last 16 first leg at Old Trafford. 

The home side were punished for failing to adhere to article 38 of the UEFA safety and security regulations, by having blocked stairways during the game. Their supporters were also found guilty of throwing objects at opposing fans.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

While the Engish side were fined €16,000 for these misdemeanours, the Parisians, as reported by the Manchester Evening News, were hit with a €41,000 bill after committing four offences contrary to the safety and security regulations.

The Ligue 1 champions' supporters were found guilty of throwing objects, acts of damage, crowd disturbance and setting off fireworks. They have also been granted 30 days to reach a settlement with United over the damage their fans caused to the seating and segregation netting inside the stadium.

On the pitch, it was the away side who were more geed up by this atmosphere, emerging 2-0 winners on their travels, as former Red Devil Angel Di Maria inspired his side to a comfortable victory, providing both assists as Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe found the net. 

And their opponents will be without key man Paul Pogba for the second leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, March 3rd, after the Frenchman was sent off in the 89th minute for a second bookable offence. 

The loss remains the sole defeat of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era after the Norwegian took over on an interim basis from Jose Mourinho in December.

