Manchester United vs Southampton: Ralph Hasenhüttl's Best Available Saints Lineup

Southampton climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone on Wednesday night thanks to a routine 2-0 win over Fulham.

Their next fixture sees them venture northward to Old Trafford where they will face a buoyant Manchester United side. Their hosts are chasing Champions League qualification and the Saints will have to be faultless on Saturday if they are to increase the gap between themselves and the chasers below.

Here's a look at the side Ralph Hasenhüttl may choose to take on the Red Devils.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Angus Gunn (GK) - The former Manchester City shot-stopper appears to have sealed his place as Hasenhüttl's first-choice goalkeeper. He has been reliable when called upon by the Austrian and kept a clean sheet last time out.





Yan Valery (RWB) - The Frenchman ousted Cedric Soares from the starting team midway through this season, and has made the position his own ever since. He was untroubled during Wednesday evening's victory over the Cottagers, but United will offer a much greater threat.





Jan Bednarek (CB) - After joining from Lech Poznań in 2017 Bednarek had to wait for his opportunity. This duly came and he has not looked back since, becoming a consistent performer for Saints.





Jannik Vestergaard (CB) - The towering figure of Vestergaard has become a feature in the Southampton defensive lineup, confidently marshalling those around him. However, his pace is suspect and this could be exposed by the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.





Maya Yoshida (CB) - Hasenhüttl's men suffered when the Japanese centre-back was representing his country in the Asian Cup. Since his return they have regained stability in defence.

Ryan Bertrand (LWB) - Though his side currently languish near the Premier League trapdoor, Bertrand's ability cannot be doubted. He will hope to outperform England left-back rival Luke Shaw on the weekend as he looks to press his case for an international recall.

Midfielders

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Pierre Hojbjerg (CM) - The Dane has a tenacity and competitiveness that is well suited to life in the Premier League. He and his fellow midfielders stifled Fulham in midweek and will need to do the same if they wish to leave Old Trafford with something to show for their efforts.





Oriel Romeu (CDM) - Romeu acts as the anchor in the middle of the park for his side. He has been effective in the role of destroyer, continuously breaking up opposition moves. However, he was also the man to open the scoring on Wednesday when his low shot crept in through a crowd of bodies, although he certainly has his work cut out for him when he faces Paul Pogba and co.





James Ward-Prowse (CM) - Having come through the famed academy setup at St Mary's, Ward-Prowse is a the leading light for his boyhood side. Deadly from the set piece and possessing exquisite passing ability, the England man adds flair to Southampton's engine room. He was the standout player against the Cottagers, sealing his side's victory with a straightforward finish.

Forwards

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Nathan Redmond (ST) - Nifty with the ball at his feet and rapid on the run, Redmond makes the perfect foil for strike partner Charlie Austin. Since Mark Hughes' departure from the club, the former Birmingham City forward has been deployed in a more central role. This has seen a distinct upturn in his form, providing him with more opportunities to get involved in the play.





Charlie Austin (ST) - It has not been a stellar season in front of goal for Austin, netting only twice in 20 appearances. Nevertheless, he has held the ball up well for his team, affording his colleagues much-needed respite during energy-sapping defensive shifts.