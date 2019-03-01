Marc-Andre ter Stegen Reveals How He Reacted to Being Barcelona's No.2 & His Thoughts About Leaving

By 90Min
March 01, 2019

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has established himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in the world over the last couple of years, but it seems things could have been very different, as he considered leaving back in 2016. 

The German joined Barca from Borussia Monchengladbach back in 2014, but spent his first two seasons firmly behind Claudio Bravo in the pecking order, and it wasn't until the Chilean departed to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City that Ter Stegen was given the gloves to keep. 

Reflecting on his early days in Catalonia, though, the 26-year-old admits that times were tough enough to make him consider his future.

"Basically, Claudio and I both managed to deal well with the situation. He is a great goalkeeper who earned the place back then," he said, via Goal"The coach did not have to change because he had a goalkeeper in the league who showed good performances.

"Of course, you start to ponder because playing football is the most important thing. It would not have been better if the coach had said: 'You're playing in the league now and Bravo in the other competitions.' 

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

"That was not what I wanted and in 2016 came the situation where I had to think about leaving Barca.

"The club was up to date all the time. Claudio and I dealt with the situation openly and said we did not like it. At some point there is the moment when it is no longer tenable. Then Barcelona clearly made a decision and decided for me. I think I have paid it back so far." 

His decision to stay put has certainly paid off, as he has rapidly risen to the top as one of the best goalkeepers on the planet as a first-team regular, and he says that he has no intention of changing that for the time being. 

"It's wonderful in Barcelona. I love the city. My wife is happy too. We have everything we need here. Of course, I miss the family from time to time, but they have always the opportunity to visit me.

"I have another three and a half years contract. How it looks then, I cannot say now. But what I can say now is that I enjoy the current situation and enjoy going to stand on the pitch every day."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message