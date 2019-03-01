Photos: Samuel Umtiti Becomes Latest Big Name to Join PUMA Football Family

By 90Min
March 01, 2019

PUMA Football has announced Barcelona defender and France World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti as their latest brand signing, joining the likes of Antoine Griezmann, David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Romelu Lukaku and Camp Nou temmate Luis Suarez as part of the #PumaFam.

Umtiti will now be wearing PUMA's unique Future boots, with fully a customisable lacing system for the perfect fit, already used by the likes of Griezmann, Suarez and Jan Oblak.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the top centre-backs in the world over the last three seasons, ever since his breakout performances for France at Euro 2016.

A high profile move from Lyon to Barcelona followed that tournament, with Umtiti so far winning one La Liga title and two Copa del Rey trophies during his time in Spain. He and his Barça teammates are also on course to win another domestic double in 2018/19.

Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer

This is the second big Puma announcement this week after news of a long-term partnership with the City Football Group that will see the German company supply kits for Manchester City and four of their sister clubs around the world - Melbourne City, Girona, CA Torque, Sichuan Jiuniu.

