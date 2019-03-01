RFEF President Luis Rubiales Confirms La Liga Will Not Play Monday Night Games Next Season

By 90Min
March 01, 2019

The president of the Spanish football federation, Luis Rubiales, has officially ruled out the scheduling of Monday night football games for La Liga next season. 

The Monday night dates have been highly controversial in Spain, though Rubiales refused to rule out the inclusion of Friday night fixtures in the calendar.

In a tweet from his official twitter account, Rubiales revealed: "There will be no more football on Mondays. From next season [in] La Liga there will be football Saturdays and Sundays. [We will] 

see what happens on Fridays, if we reach a good agreement for all. Business is important but more so are the fans." 

The news comes off the back of La Liga president Javier Tebas, who has been recently linked with top job at the Premier League, claiming there would be more variation in Monday night fixtures' team selection, after complaints regarding the big teams' lack of involvement. 

As quoted by Marca, Tebas declared: "I always worry about people protesting. It is the same against me as it is against a third party.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

"We can now have another slot for games on Sunday at 2 o'clock in the afternoon and that is a possibility. A series of particular teams, those who don't play in European competition, could play more on Mondays and we are looking at that other window."

While Rubiales did appear to confirm this new 2pm time slot, he of course banished notions of the latter. However, the equally controversial Friday nights are still on the table, and it is likely they will continue, should an agreement be reached.

