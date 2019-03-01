Saul Niguez Moves to New Agent Group as Rumours of Manchester United Move Persist

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has signed with the Stellar Group agency amid reports he is considering his future with the La Liga side.

Saul has long been linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano, with the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona thought the be incredibly keen on a move for the 24-year-old, who is just two years into a mammoth nine-year contract with the club.

VAMOOOOOS EQUIPO!!!!



Feliz por el gol y muy contento de poder ayudar al equipo a ganar este partido. Así sí!



Vamos con todo!!!!!! #AupaAtleti 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ui3KlHZgcx — Saúl Ñiguez Esclapez (@saulniguez) February 24, 2019

News of Saul's move comes from the Daily Mail, who claim that the Spaniard is considering whether his long-term future lies with Atletico or not.

Widely regarded as one of the country's finest midfielders, Saul has struggled to hold down a consistent spot in Diego Simeone's lineup and has instead been used in a variety of positions to help manage Atletico's injury struggles.

The pairing of Rodri and Thomas Partey have dominated in central midfield, forcing Saul to accept a role elsewhere on the pitch. He has been fielded as both a left and right-sided winger and even a left-back at times, as Simeone desperately looks for a way to fit the talented Spaniard into his team.

His nine-year deal contains a release clause of €150m (around £130m), but it is said that Atletico could be convinced to part ways with the midfielder if an offer of around £90m is submitted.

His switch from Gestifute to the Stellar Group, who also represent the likes of United stars Jesse Lingard and Luke Shaw, has furthered suggestions that Saul is unhappy with life with Atletico.





The Red Devils have held an interest in Saul for several years and have not been deterred by his long-term commitment to the club. They are not the only club to be monitoring Saul, with Barcelona also thought to be closely scouting the 24-year-old, who was part of the Real Madrid academy during the early stages of his career.

Whilst he is a versatile player, Saul's native position is as a defensive midfielder, and he has been a regular feature in the heart of midfield for both Atletico and the Spanish national team in recent years.

However, his latest move will only lead to more speculation around his future, and it remains to be seen whether United will look to advance their interest in Saul.