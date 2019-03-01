Saul Niguez Moves to New Agent Group as Rumours of Manchester United Move Persist

By 90Min
March 01, 2019

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has signed with the Stellar Group agency amid reports he is considering his future with the La Liga side.

Saul has long been linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano, with the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona thought the be incredibly keen on a move for the 24-year-old, who is just two years into a mammoth nine-year contract with the club.

News of Saul's move comes from the Daily Mail, who claim that the Spaniard is considering whether his long-term future lies with Atletico or not.

Widely regarded as one of the country's finest midfielders, Saul has struggled to hold down a consistent spot in Diego Simeone's lineup and has instead been used in a variety of positions to help manage Atletico's injury struggles.

The pairing of Rodri and Thomas Partey have dominated in central midfield, forcing Saul to accept a role elsewhere on the pitch. He has been fielded as both a left and right-sided winger and even a left-back at times, as Simeone desperately looks for a way to fit the talented Spaniard into his team.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

His nine-year deal contains a release clause of €150m (around £130m), but it is said that Atletico could be convinced to part ways with the midfielder if an offer of around £90m is submitted.

His switch from Gestifute to the Stellar Group, who also represent the likes of United stars Jesse Lingard and Luke Shaw, has furthered suggestions that Saul is unhappy with life with Atletico.


The Red Devils have held an interest in Saul for several years and have not been deterred by his long-term commitment to the club. They are not the only club to be monitoring Saul, with Barcelona also thought to be closely scouting the 24-year-old, who was part of the Real Madrid academy during the early stages of his career.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Whilst he is a versatile player, Saul's native position is as a defensive midfielder, and he has been a regular feature in the heart of midfield for both Atletico and the Spanish national team in recent years.

However, his latest move will only lead to more speculation around his future, and it remains to be seen whether United will look to advance their interest in Saul.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message