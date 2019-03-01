Sean Cox Attacker Jailed for Three and a Half Years After Pleading Guilty in Preston Court

By 90Min
March 01, 2019

The hooligan who attacked Liverpool supporter Sean Cox before the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Liverpool and AS Roma has pled guilty, and been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

The attack took place on April 24th, shortly prior to kickoff, and has been described as 'destroying' the life of an innocent man and his family due to the severe brain injuries suffered by the 53-year-old victim.

The Telegraph report that assailant Simone Mastrelli pled guilty at Preston Crown Court after being extradited from Italy last month. Before issuing a three-and-a-half year jail term, judge Mark Brown told him: "There is no doubt in my mind that you went to the stadium as a group to sort out the Liverpool supporters and in doing so you have destroyed the life of an innocent man and his family.

"This was on any view a dreadful offence. It has had a profound impact on Mr Cox and his family."

A catalogue of touching tributes have gone out to Sean since the incident, but none more so than from his daughter Shauna, who spoke in court.

"Before this brutal and vicious attack my dad was a fit and confident man, a man of integrity with a huge passion for life who represented everything which is good," she said. "A mentor, a proud family man with great community spirit.

"This violent and unprovoked attacked left dad in a dire situation. His future is uncertain. We don't know how he will progress and that really frightens us.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"Over the past 10 months we have spent all our time at dad's bedside and have celebrated birthdays and Christmas when all we want is our dad to be home. We hope and pray every day to see improvement in our dad. The focus is on getting dad the proper care he needs.


"My dad went to watch his beloved team, Liverpool, and he never came home."

