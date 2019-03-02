Arsenal Keeping Tabs on Nicolo Barella as Scouts Watch Cagliari Midfielder During Win Over Inter

By 90Min
March 02, 2019

Arsenal have become the latest club linked with Cagliari's Nicolo Barella after scouts were sent to watch the midfielder during a recent Serie A game against Inter. 

The 22-year-old was key to his side's 2-1 win against Luciano Spalletti's side, despite missing a penalty in added time to add some gloss to the scoreline, as the Italian's stock continues to rise across Europe. 

Enrico Locci/GettyImages

The most-recent club now interest services of Barella according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) is Arsenal, as scouts for the Gunners were in the stands at the Sardegna Arena to run the rule over the Italy international.

Despite Arsenal's interest, Barella's €50m price-tag could be a sticking point for the Premier League side in their pursuit to sign him, while interest from the likes of Chelsea and Serie A duo Napoli and Inter, which makes the possibility of signing him more difficult. 

Barella, who has one goal and two assists in 24 Serie A games this season, was the subject of heavy interest from Chelsea in January, although a deal for the midfielder, who was viewed as a possible replacement for Cesc Fabregas, never materialised. 

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

A move for the midfielder could be aided by the prospect of Champions League football next season, with Arsenal competing with Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea for just the two remaining places in the top four - as Liverpool and Manchester City fight it out for this season's Premier League title. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message