Brendan Rodgers Admits Telling Celtic Captain Scott Brown of His Plans to Join Leicester

By 90Min
March 02, 2019

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Celtic captain Scott Brown was the only player he confided in regarding his switch to Leicester.

The new Foxes boss was a popular figure at Parkhead, having led the reigning SPFL champions to back-to-back domestic trebles - a feat that they are on course to achieve yet again this season. 

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

He enjoyed a good relationship with both the players and fans, with Rodgers now revealing that choosing to leave was the one most difficult decisions he has had to make - before revealing that he confided in captain Scott Brown of his plans to move south.

"I felt I put a culture in place that meant leaving the guys was really difficult," Rodgers said, as quoted by the Scottish Sun.


"I spoke to Broony at length on Monday, he was the only one I told before I went down. I pulled him in to my office because he's been amazing for me and we have a great relationship.

"I have always been honest with him and then I spoke to him after that on the phone. It was very tough. We have exchanged messages and I've spoken to him again. It is difficult. These guys and I created memories that will bond us together for a liftetime."

This bond with his former players could further infuriate Celtic fans as the Leicester boss is reportedly interested in reuniting with highly talented left-back Kieran Tierney - should current full-back Ben Chilwell be given the opportunity to join Manchester City.


Rodgers enjoyed a largely impressive spell in Scotland with Celtic, winning a total of seven trophies as well as enjoying an incredible unbeaten run that spanned 69 games.


He will go down in history as one of the Bhoys most successful managers, though he won't dwell on his past glories as he looks forward to an exciting new challenge at Leicester.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message