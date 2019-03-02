Carlo Ancelotti Claims Napoli Win Over Juventus on Sunday Could Reignite Serie A Title Race

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti believes his team are a much better side now than the one that lost to Juventus earlier in the season.

Juve came from behind to beat Napoli 3-1 in September at the Allianz Stadium, but Ancelotti believes that a win in Naples tomorrow night against the Old Lady will keep Gli Azzurri in the title race.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

The former Chelsea manager believes that his team will now pose a much tougher test for the Serie A leaders, claiming that they are in much better shape physically and mentally than they were earlier in the season.

As quoted in his pre-match press conference by Football Italia, the three-time Champions League winning manager said: "When we met earlier this season, Napoli were still trying to find our style.

"Now we are more consolidated, in better shape both physically and mentally, so there’s no better time for us to face Juventus.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Having slipped up several times in recent weeks, Napoli are now 13 points adrift of the runaway leaders, who are currently unbeaten in Serie A this season thanks partly to the goals of summer arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

But the 59-year-old Italian believes a win over their rivals could see the Partenopei back in the race for the Scudetto, a prize Napoli haven't won since 1990.





He added: "We played well enough against Torino, Fiorentina and of course Parma, but couldn’t make it count with a goal. In other situations, we won at the last minute despite not playing as well.

🎙Allegri: "Against Napoli we are playing for two thirds of the Scudetto."



Here is a recap of Mister Allegri's press conference ➡️https://t.co/gEDpVL3XKM #NapoliJuve #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/ntDAEf6Jwf — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 2, 2019

“The Stadio San Paolo crowd will certainly help us and there’s a special atmosphere for the players. We are facing the top of the class and want to make a good impression, but above all are in a position to win.

“A victory would keep us in the running for the Scudetto, other results would push our thoughts elsewhere. It’d also be important for our self-confidence to get the win.”