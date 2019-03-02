Gylfi Sigurdsson Admits Players 'Owe it' to Everton Fans to Beat Liverpool in Merseyside Derby

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has claimed the players 'owe it' to their supporters to beat Liverpool in the upcoming Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

The Toffees enter the game off the back of a convincing 3-0 win against Cardiff in midweek, with the Icelandic international netting a brace to take his league tally for the season to 11.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of the clash against their city rivals, Sigurdsson has revealed the fixtures against the Reds are the ones that draw the most excitement for the season, and hopes to provide Everton fans with a 'good performance and result' when they meet.

"You look for this game at the start of the season," said Sigurdsson, during an interview with the Daily Mail.

"We had a good result (a 3-0 win) and a good performance at Cardiff on Tuesday and we cannot wait. It's going to be a fantastic game and hopefully we can get another good performance and result. We owe it to the club and to the fans."

Everton are aiming for their first win over Liverpool since October 2010, when goals from Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta secured a 2-0 win at Goodison Park.

While the 29-year-old has acknowledged that recent results haven't been good enough - having won just four of their last 14 Premier League games since the dramatic 1-0 defeat to Liverpool earlier in the season - he insists the club are 'working very hard' to turn their fortunes round.

He added: "I didn't know that it had been so long. Playing for Iceland, you always find the stats are against you, so I never pay too much attention to them. It's a game of football, with three outcomes, and it's just so simple.

"Our results over the last couple of months are down to our performances. Through it all, the whole squad and staff have been working very hard. You get so disappointed but you have to look for light at the end of the tunnel."