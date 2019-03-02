Ilkay Gundogan Plays Down Quadruple Talk & Insists Improved Liverpool Are Good for the League

By 90Min
March 02, 2019

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan believes that Liverpool's improve title challenge this season is a benefit for the Premier League, and helping to keep the reigning champions on their toes through till the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola's side are just one point behind Liverpool ahead of this weekend's fixtures and they can temporarily move ahead of the Reds with a win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Gündoğan believes that the extra excitement in the Premier League title race this season is a major boost for the top flight, adding Manchester City have to keep fighting in every competition, regardless of Liverpool's form.

"The only thing we can do is put pressure on, it’s what we want to do," Gündoğan told The Mirror. "There are 10 games left, but there will be some kind of ­failure - a game where we lose points, ­either Liverpool or us - so we want to lose as few as possible.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“We want to want the title back-to-back which history shows is such a difficult thing. It’s difficult to win something, but to do it back-to-back is ­incredibly hard. This season feels exactly like that.

"It’s not because we’re playing worse than last year but our challengers for the title are much better than they were than last year - and obviously this is great for the league in general."

Manchester City already have one major honour under their belt after beating Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, but Gündoğan isn't sure if winning the quadruple this season will actually be possible.

"With our quality, we have the ­responsibility to play every game in every ­competition like we have a ­realistic chance to win it. But I can’t predict for sure whether [the quadruple] is ­actually possible.

"We can challenge everyone in every competition. When you have such a great squad, it doesn’t matter how many games you have in the end because you can change ­players in ­different positions but still have a team with great quality."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message