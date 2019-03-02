Ilkay Gundogan Plays Down Quadruple Talk & Insists Improved Liverpool Are Good for the League

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan believes that Liverpool's improve title challenge this season is a benefit for the Premier League, and helping to keep the reigning champions on their toes through till the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola's side are just one point behind Liverpool ahead of this weekend's fixtures and they can temporarily move ahead of the Reds with a win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Gündoğan believes that the extra excitement in the Premier League title race this season is a major boost for the top flight, adding Manchester City have to keep fighting in every competition, regardless of Liverpool's form.

"The only thing we can do is put pressure on, it’s what we want to do," Gündoğan told The Mirror. "There are 10 games left, but there will be some kind of ­failure - a game where we lose points, ­either Liverpool or us - so we want to lose as few as possible.

“We want to want the title back-to-back which history shows is such a difficult thing. It’s difficult to win something, but to do it back-to-back is ­incredibly hard. This season feels exactly like that.

"It’s not because we’re playing worse than last year but our challengers for the title are much better than they were than last year - and obviously this is great for the league in general."

Manchester City already have one major honour under their belt after beating Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, but Gündoğan isn't sure if winning the quadruple this season will actually be possible.

"With our quality, we have the ­responsibility to play every game in every ­competition like we have a ­realistic chance to win it. But I can’t predict for sure whether [the quadruple] is ­actually possible.

The reason why the odds are against @ManCity doing the quadruple is that in April they will have an FA Cup semi, followed by CL quarter, Palace away, CL quarter, Spurs home. They will go to Man Utd in midweek at start or end of this. That run of fixtures is brutal. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) February 20, 2019

"We can challenge everyone in every competition. When you have such a great squad, it doesn’t matter how many games you have in the end because you can change ­players in ­different positions but still have a team with great quality."