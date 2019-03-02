Inter Target Massimiliano Allegri as New Head Coach With Antonio Conte Set for Juventus Return

By 90Min
March 02, 2019

Italian giants Inter have shortlisted Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri as a potential replacement for Luciano Spalletti at the end of the season, as well as former Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte.

Nerazzurri director Beppe Marotta is actively searching to replace Spalletti this summer as Inter continue to struggle under his management, with the club at risk of dropping down to fifth if AC Milan and AS Roma win their games in hand.

With many believing that Allegri is already in his final season at Juventus, Tuttosport (via Football Italia) claims that Inter want to offer the 51-year-old head coach a fresh start at San Siro.

What complicates the move, however, it that Allegri used to be in charge of Inter's bitter rivals AC Milan before moving to Turin.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Former Italy manager Conte has also been linked with a summer move to Inter in a return to football following his departure from Chelsea last year.

Roma are also keeping tabs on Conte, as current manager Eusebio Di Francesco continues to struggle to find his best team. 

The 49-year-old has been in charge of 34 matches this season and failed to use the same starting eleven more than once, although that could change in the Derby della Capitale against SS Lazio on Saturday.

Interestingly, Corriere dello Sport claim Juventus could also be in for Conte this summer if Allegri leaves the club.


It was understood that former midfielder Zinedine Zidane was the stand-alone candidate for the Bianconeri hierarchy but they now appear to have changed their tune and would be willing to offer Conte a route back into management.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message