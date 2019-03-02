Inter Target Massimiliano Allegri as New Head Coach With Antonio Conte Set for Juventus Return

Italian giants Inter have shortlisted Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri as a potential replacement for Luciano Spalletti at the end of the season, as well as former Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte.

Nerazzurri director Beppe Marotta is actively searching to replace Spalletti this summer as Inter continue to struggle under his management, with the club at risk of dropping down to fifth if AC Milan and AS Roma win their games in hand.

With many believing that Allegri is already in his final season at Juventus, Tuttosport (via Football Italia) claims that Inter want to offer the 51-year-old head coach a fresh start at San Siro.

What complicates the move, however, it that Allegri used to be in charge of Inter's bitter rivals AC Milan before moving to Turin.

Former Italy manager Conte has also been linked with a summer move to Inter in a return to football following his departure from Chelsea last year.

Roma are also keeping tabs on Conte, as current manager Eusebio Di Francesco continues to struggle to find his best team.

The 49-year-old has been in charge of 34 matches this season and failed to use the same starting eleven more than once, although that could change in the Derby della Capitale against SS Lazio on Saturday.

According to Corsport, Antonio Conte is the main target for Juventus if Allegri leaves in the summer. pic.twitter.com/34UChcNyXh — Khaled Al Nouss (@khaledalnouss1) March 2, 2019

Interestingly, Corriere dello Sport claim Juventus could also be in for Conte this summer if Allegri leaves the club.





It was understood that former midfielder Zinedine Zidane was the stand-alone candidate for the Bianconeri hierarchy but they now appear to have changed their tune and would be willing to offer Conte a route back into management.