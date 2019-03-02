WATCH: Jack Grealish Scores Incredible Volley for Aston Villa Against Derby

Returning from action after injury, the Aston Villa star delivered a beautiful volley against Frank Lampard's Derby County.  

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
March 02, 2019

After dealing with a shin injury that has kept him out for three months, Jack Grealish returned to action for Aston Villa and delivered one of the best goals you'll see all season as the 23-year-old struck a fantasttic volley from a corner against Frank Lampard's Derby County. 

It was the fourth goal in the first half, one the host dominated.

Grealish, an Academy product and the club's biggest talent who could leave at the end of the season due to interest from EPL clubs, hadn't featured since a 2-2 draw at West Brom last December, and as a result, Villa dropped down the Championship table, making it hard for the club to reach the playoffs.

His return, however, gives Villa a big boost as it looks to climb up.  

