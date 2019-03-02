Leeds Youngster Jack Clarke Ready to Resume Training After Recovering From Illness

Leeds United midfielder Jack Clarke is set to return to first team training on Monday, having been missing from the Whites promotion charge since being taken unwell at Middlesbrough in February.

The 18-year-old has been sidelined for a month after falling ill on the Leeds bench during his team's 1-1 draw at the Riverside Stadium.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

The game was temporarily suspended by the referee as Clarke received treatment from paramedics on the touchline - before he was stretchered away from the side of the pitch and rushed to hospital.

The young prodigy is set to rejoin Marcelo Bielsa's side during training on Monday though, with news of his return being confirmed before Leeds' game against West Brom by his agent and former Leeds full-back Ian Harte.

Good luck to @LUFC tonight! Hopefully get the 3pts and delighted that @JackClarke09 will be back with first team Monday. #MOT — Ian Harte (@ianharte23) March 1, 2019

The young Englishman has experienced a breakthrough year with the Yorkshire club this season, having featured 16 times during the club's Championship campaign, scoring twice and also assisting two goals. The Whites currently occupy one of the automatic promotion spots, as they look to end their 15-year exile from the Premier League.

Clarke has featured on both flanks for Leeds this season, with the youngster adding pace, skill and energy to Bielsa's attack - with Clarke also reportedly catching the eye of potential suitors with his performances.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Bielsa's Leeds will now scrap it out with Sheffield United, West Brom and Middlesbrough in the fight for automatic promotion this season, with confidence no doubt high in the camp after the 4-0 demolition of West Brom at Elland Road on Friday night.