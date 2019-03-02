Lucien Favre Laments Defensive 'Mistakes' as Dortmund are Shockingly Beaten by Lowly Augsburg

By 90Min
March 02, 2019

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre was understandably displeased with his side after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to lowly Augsburg on Friday night, offering Bayern Munich the chance to draw level with the league leaders on Saturday.

The defeat to 15th place Augsburg was only Dortmund's second in the Bundesliga this term and, despite seeing plenty of the ball, they rarely carved out many clear cut chances. As a result, Die Borussen's under-par performance has seen Favre's side accumulate only six points from their last five league outings.

Paco Alcacer grabbed a consolation for the visitors but Dortmund were undone by Ji Dong-won's double, which included a truly spectacular second, however were unable to find an equaliser. Speaking on the official Dortmund website after the, Favre was left bemoaning his side's mistakes in the lead up to both of Ji's strikes.

"The opposition had practically no chances and yet we lost 2-1," he said. "Every mistake led to a goal. That's a shame."

The result leaves Die Schwarzgelben anxiously waiting on Bayern Munich's result on Saturday, who could claw themselves level on points with the league leaders with a win, having been nine points adrift not a few weeks ago.

After the shock loss to the Bavarian strugglers, Favre insisted his team's will to win remains, but persisted to mention the errors they produced meant they lost a crucial match in the Bundesliga title race.

The Swiss added: "We always want to win. We completely unnecessarily lost the match. We made a mistake, 1-0. But then we should've kept our calm and shouldn't have made a second error."

Next up for Favre's men is a daunting home tie against Tottenham in the Champions League, having slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Wembley in the first leg, a performance unrecognisable from Friday's may still not be enough for progression.

