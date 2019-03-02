Watch: Malea Emma Delivers Amazing National Anthem Performance at Galaxy-Fire Season Opener

Screenshot/Twitter/LA Galaxy

Seven-year-old Malea Emma gave another amazing performance of the national anthem at the Galaxy's season opener.

By Jenna West
March 02, 2019

Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja opened the 2019 MLS season with another amazing rendition of the national anthem.

Before the Galaxy's season opener at home against the Fire, the seven-year-old delivered the performance of the night. The crowd applauded the singer as fireworks went off to accompany her solo.

Malea gained attention last year while singing the national anthem at minor league soccer games, which led to her getting calls from teams like the Galaxy, Clippers and Lakers to perform at their contests. She gave a stunning rendition of the national anthem at the MLS Cup Final last season, receiving plenty of applause from the crowd and fans online.

Notable athletes like Lakers star LeBron James and Galaxy legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic have also praised Malea's talents.

