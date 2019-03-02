Michael Keane Admits Everton Will Relish the Opportunity to Derail Liverpool's Title Challenge

Everton defender Michael Keane admits he would be delighted at damaging Liverpool's Premier League title chances with a win against their Merseyside rivals on Sunday at Goodison Park.

However, the England international also revealed that Everton's main focus is finishing in seventh place - just outside the top six and securing a Europa League spot for next season.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Sunday's crucial match, Keane relished the prospect of defeating Everton's local rivals, claiming bragging rights and denting Liverpool's title challenge.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"We're chasing seventh place ourselves, but in the back of our heads, if we can take points off Liverpool and get a win, that will dent their title chances which is great. That should make the fans happy."

"We want to put in a performance and we want to win the game, and we want the fans to be happy. If that's what they want, then that's what we want."

Everton find themselves ninth in the Premier League table, four points off seventh place Wolves. In the reverse fixture earlier in the season the Toffees were in sixth place and in excellent form, but went on to lose 1-0 thanks to a strange Divock Origi goal in the dying embers of the game.

However, recently questions have been asked of manager Marco Silva after just two victories in their last eight league games. All this uncertainty surrounding Silva's future can be put to rest with a win against Liverpool on Sunday, and Michael Keane believes a victory can propel the team to achieve their targeted finish.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"Seventh is still within our grasp, definitely. We know we've got the players capable of getting there, and we know we can put in the performances needed."

"It's just a case of being able to do it consistently, which we haven't done for the last three months so we're going to have to change and we're going to have to improve. Hopefully we can do that and find ourselves there come the end of the season."