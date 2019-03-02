Miguel Almiron Admits He Was 'Ecstatic' When He Heard Rafa Benitez Wanted Him to Join Newcastle

Newcastle United's record signing Miguel Almiron has admitted that the opportunity to work with Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez was one he couldn't turn down.

The Paraguayan midfielder, who has won 14 caps for his country, broke the Magpies transfer record when he joined from Atlanta United last month, joining the club for a fee around the £20m mark.

His move surpassed the £17m fee that Newcastle paid Real Madrid for Michael Owen back in 2005, and Almiron - who has impressed in his handful appearances of the club so far - has revealed that a conversation with Benitez gave him the belief that moving to the Magpies was the right move to make.

“I spoke to Rafa and he gave me the impression he trusts his new players," Almiron said, as quoted by Chronicle Live. "That gives you confidence, and that was the same experience I had in Atlanta with Tata (Martino, former Atlanta head coach).

“I felt extremely happy, what player wouldn't be ecstatic that a manager like Rafa Benitez was interested in you. It was an amazing thing for me as a player, for my career, and I will do my best to make the most out of this opportunity.

“Knowing that a manager like Rafa Benitez wants you to be in his team is quite something plus Newcastle has a great history - these were the factors that brought me here.”

Almiron went on to reveal that he tried not to get carried away by Newcastle's interest, before proclaiming that he has been impressed with many things since arriving in England.

“I was told they were interested but I tried not to focus on it too much to avoid being anxious. When you need things to happen, they will. If they don't, they're not meant to be.

“I believe when you go to a new country like England for the first time you are impressed by anything and everything - even by a falling leaf, everything is beautiful. The stadium is wonderful."

Almiron was unable to prevent his team from slipping to defeat against West Ham at the London Stadium though, as the Hammers ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.