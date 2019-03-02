Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Jokes That It Will Be 'Strange' if He's Not the Man Utd Manager Next Season

By 90Min
March 02, 2019

Manchester United's interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has joked it would be 'strange' if he didn't recieve the job on a full-time basis, after taking part in a promotional video for the club for next season. 

The Norwegian has made an immediate impact since taking the reins at the club in December, winning 12 of his first 15 games in charge, as well as setting a new club-record of eight consecutive away wins across all competitions.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

As a result, Solskjaer has been repeatedly linked with the role on a full-time basis, and after appearing in a video for the club to promote season tickets for next season, admitted it would feel 'strange' seeing himself in the video if he's not at Manchester United after the end of this season.

Asked for an update regarding the managerial position at Old Trafford, as quoted by Sky Sports, he replied: "I've done a video shoot on season tickets so I'm pleading with them to get their season tickets!

"It will be strange to see myself in a video if I'm not here. It's not strange doing it, though. My kids if they see a commercial with me in it and I'm back home in Norway - that will be strange.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"It's just part of it being here doing a commercial. As a player as well, [you do one] then suddenly you're not here anymore and you see your picture."

The Red Devils host Southampton this weekend with the chance of entering the Premier League's top four should they beat the Saints, and if Arsenal fail to beat Tottenham in the north London derby at Wembley.

It would be a phenomenal achievement if United were to finish in the top four come May, 

considering the club were seventh and looked out of sorts when he took the job following Jose Mourinho's dismissal, highlighting Solskjaer's credentials for the role to the club's hierarchy. 

