Roy Hodgson Insists Crystal Palace Star Aaron Wan-Bissaka Is Not Fazed by Transfer Speculation

By 90Min
March 02, 2019

Roy Hodgson has claimed Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains fully focused on his Crystal Palace future, amid rumours linking the full back with a move to Premier League big boys Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The 21-year-old has been one of the highlights of Palace’s season so far as the club battles against relegation. In fact, the stats support Wan-Bissaka is one of the best in his position in the Premier League this season.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

That full back position is an increasingly significant role in the modern game so it’s no surprise the young star has garnered so much attention. The reportedly interested trio have all struggled to keep pace in the title race this season and are left scrapping for fourth place.

As such, they’ll all be seeking upgrades in the coming window which could add some weight to the rumours but Hodgson has insisted his player is unfazed by the speculation.

“What I like about him is that he continues to work hard at his game, and the professionalism he shows,” Hodgson told London Football News.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

“He has kept his feet so firmly on the ground when a lot of good things are being written or said about him, and there is the usual speculation when you have a good player, at a club at our level. But for Aaron, it doesn’t seem to have bothered him with the speculation.”

Hodgson also took the opportunity to throw water over rumours of an impending exit, issuing a warning to any suitors that they face a battle for his signature by adding: “He is happy to be with us and he has signed a long-term contract.”

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Crystal Palace currently sit 14th in the table, near the top end of a pack of six teams still in imminent danger of relegation. They’ll face two of those their relegation rivals in a crucial week ahead with a trip to Burnley on Saturday before the visit of local rivals Brighton

