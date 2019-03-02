Tottenham hosts Arsenal in a key Premier League matchup on Saturday, March 2. Kickoff from Wembley Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET.

Tottenham (20–8–0) is coming off of a disappointing 2–0 loss to Chelsea on Wednesday, its second straight loss after suffering a surprising 2–1 defeat against Burnley last week. Spurs are now nine points behind table-toppers Liverpool (69 points) and have dropped eight points back of Manchester City (68) for second.

Arsenal (17–6–5) enters Saturday's matchup with more momentum after securing its third straight win on Wednesday. The team defeated Bournemouth 5–1 with goals from Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Laurent Koscielny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Arsenal is just four points behind Tottenham (60) for fourth place in the Premier League and can creep within a point with a win.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

