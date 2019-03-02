How to Watch Tottenham vs. Arsenal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Tottenham vs. Arsenal in a North London Premier League derby on Saturday, March 2.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 02, 2019

Tottenham hosts Arsenal in a key Premier League matchup on Saturday, March 2. Kickoff from Wembley Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET.

Tottenham (20–8–0) is coming off of a disappointing 2–0 loss to Chelsea on Wednesday, its second straight loss after suffering a surprising 2–1 defeat against Burnley last week. Spurs are now nine points behind table-toppers Liverpool (69 points) and have dropped eight points back of Manchester City (68) for second.

Arsenal (17–6–5) enters Saturday's matchup with more momentum after securing its third straight win on Wednesday. The team defeated Bournemouth 5–1 with goals from Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Laurent Koscielny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Arsenal is just four points behind Tottenham (60) for fourth place in the Premier League and can creep within a point with a win.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

