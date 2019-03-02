Wolves 2-0 Cardiff City: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Diogo Jota & Raúl Jimenez Down Bluebirds

Wolves were firing on all cylinders as a first half blitz against a relegation-threatened Cardiff City secured a 2-0 win for Nuno Espírito Santo's side to help them move three points clear of Watford in the race to be crowned as 'the best of the rest' in seventh.

The hosts took the lead with a goal of the month contender which combined perfect movement, pinpoint passing and a clinical finish at the end of it.

Diogo Jota, Raúl Jiménez and Morgan Gibbs-White combined to produce a stunning team move which resulted in the Portuguese striker firing the ball into the back of the net after a slick through ball from his Mexican strike partner.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Jota then turned provider just minutes later. After receiving the ball inside the box, the Portugal international teed up teammate Jiménez who fired the ball past Neil Etheridge from close range.

Leander Dendoncker was denied a goal by the width of the post and then once again by an outstretched Etheridge, while the Philippines international was called upon once again to keep out a tap in from Jiménez which would have compiled even more misery onto Cardiff City.

Wolverhampton Wanderers





Key Talking Point





While Saturday's win over Cardiff City won't come as a surprise, the gap in quality between the two newly promoted sides was outstanding.

Man for man, Nuno Espírito Santo's side are stronger than most of the teams in the Premier League, but it's going forward where they really show the signs of a side who could break the top flight's top six.

The partnership between Raúl Jiménez and Diogo Jota would even make sides in the Champions League nervous, and once again the pair were too much for their opponents to contain.

Jimenez and Jota play so well together. — 🅱️arlos (@Carlos_F17) March 2, 2019





Raul Jimenez x Diogo Jota ⚽️ = Oloyin Beans x Agege Bread 😍..... Irresistible Combo 😅 — ♠️M-M♠️ (@mister_mykel) March 2, 2019









HT, Wolves 2-0 Cardiff. Jota and JImenez put their hands in their pockets and pulled out some filth for two quickfire goals which have put Wolves totally in charge. Donck hit the post too. Goalscorers playing well, so too MGW, Traore, Saiss, well just about everyone tbf. — Tim Spiers (@tim_spiers_Star) March 2, 2019

Player Ratings





Ruddy (8), Bennett (6), Coady (7), Boly (8); Adama (8), Saïss (6), Dendonker (7), Vinagre (7), Gibbs-White (8); Jiménez (9), Jota (10).

Substitutes: Doherty (7), Moutinho (7), Cavaleiro (6).

Star Man





Diogo Jota might have only played 46 minutes of the match, but that was all the Portugal international needed to prove that he is unquestionably Wolves' marquee player.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The 22-year-old's technique and ability in front on goal has never been questioned but for a young centre-forward (converted from a winger) Jota proved that he already has the decision making to be at a club at Europe's top table.

Cardiff City





Key Talking Point

Just in case anyone was still in doubt, Cardiff City do not have the quality to play in the Premier League beyond this season.

Traore has probably just relegated Cardiff there. — Mike K (@mhk2171) March 2, 2019

I think from this point on, Cardiff City, Fulham, and Huddersfield should start preparing for life back in the Championship. #DamageLimitation — Ese 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Eseose19) March 2, 2019

Well that's the teams getting relegated sorted by the beginning of March. At least they all get a 2 month head start in preparing for the Championship — Ian Cole (@elocnai123) March 2, 2019

They were second best in every aspect against Wolves and have been throughout most of their games this season.

While being tame in attack is something which we've become used to this season - only Huddersfield Town have scored less in the Premier League - it was their defensive display which was most damning for Neil Warnock's side.

Player Ratings





Etheridge (8), Peltier (4), Morrison (4), Bamba (6), Bennett (4); Gunnarsson (5), Camarasa (6), Ralls (5); Reid (5), Niasse (5), Zohore (5).

Substitutes: Paterson (6), Ecuele Manga (6), Healey (N.A).

Star Man

Without goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, Cardiff City would already be mathematically relegated.

The Philippines international has done everything in his power to give the Bluebirds a chance to stay in the Premier League this season, and once again he produced a handful of saves which stopped Wolves getting out of sight.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

But he wasn't helped out by his teammates and couldn't do anything to stop either of Wolves' goals and Cardiff City's relegation is now looking increasingly likely.

Looking Ahead





Wolves travel to west London next week when they'll take on Chelsea before a FA Cup quarter-final match against Manchester United, while Cardiff City also come up against Maurizio Sarri's side but only after a home match with West Ham.