2019 PFA Team of the Year: 6 Attacker Candidates

Fans of the Premier League have been blessed by the chance to watch some of the world's finest attackers work their magic this season, and there have been no shortage of memorable performers.

The shortlist for a place in the PFA Team of the Year is always a long one, but ultimately only a handful of attackers can be candidates for the prestigious reward.

Here are six attackers who will likely be pushing for a place in the PFA Team of the Year.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah stormed to a place in last season's Team of the Year, and he will likely retain his place this year. The Egyptian has racked up 17 goals and eight assists already this season, cementing his place as one of the league's top marksmen.

His goals have transformed Liverpool into genuine contenders for both Premier League and Champions League glory, and their battle for the league title looks set to go down to the wire.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

His form has seen him develop into one of the world's most prolific attackers, and his inclusion in the Team of the Year seems inevitable.

Harry Kane

Another of those to be amongst the world's elite, Harry Kane has enjoyed yet another stunning campaign with Tottenham Hotspur.

He has 16 goals and four assists from 25 appearances this season, which should come as no surprise to those who have watched him play. Kane 's main talent is to score goals, and he has certainly done so this year.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The England international will be targeting a similarly-prolific end to the season, as he seeks to earn his side a top-four finish.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang certainly wasted little time in adapting to life in the Premier League. He netted plenty of goals in the second half of last season, and he has only improved on that form this campaign.

With 16 goals and four assists, the Gabonese forward has been vital to Arsenal's hopes of Champions League qualification, and his partnership with Alexandre Lacazette has developed into one of the best in the league.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

His pace and physicality make him a nightmare for defenders, leaving fans excited about their chances for success in the future.

Sergio Aguero

One of the most prolific forwards in the history of the Premier League, Sergio Aguero shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The 30-year-old has racked up 18 goals and five assists in his 25 outings, helping preserve Manchester City's status as one of the world's strongest sides. The Citizens' attacking play can be utterly stunning, and Aguero has been a key component of their bid to defend their crown.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He will undoubtedly go down as one of the game's best ever strikers, but he's by no means done yet.

Raheem Sterling

Aguero's partner in crime, Raheem Sterling's development under Pep Guardiola has been nothing short of astounding. His talent was always clear to see, but many felt Sterling lacked the goalscoring instincts to make it as an elite forward. Oh how wrong they were.

With 12 goals and 11 assists to his name, the 24-year-old has blossomed into the complete package - a winger who can hurt you from all angles. He loves to run at defenders, and is now capable of either picking a crucial pass or going for goal himself.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

City's embarrassment of riches in attack means someone has to miss out, but that man is rarely Sterling. He is one of Guardiola's preferred options, and he justifies that honour with his play.

Eden Hazard

As it stands, there are only two players in the league to have reached double figures for both goals and assists - Sterling and Eden Hazard.

The magnificent Belgian's record is no surprise, as he has firmly established himself as one of the world's top wingers. With 12 goals and ten assists, he has finally added goals to his frighteningly large repertoire, and Hazard has certainly been in the nightmares of many Premier League defenders.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

His Chelsea side are currently embroiled in a race for a top-four finish, so Hazard will need to keep up his electric form. Who knows, this could prove to be his last season in the league if Real Madrid get their wish.